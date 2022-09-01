Honorary commander program sparks educational partnership 

Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Dr. Margaret Ellibee, University of Arkansas - Pulaski Tech dean...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Dr. Margaret Ellibee, University of Arkansas - Pulaski Tech dean of students, Mr. Roderick Murdoch, UA-PTC student, and Col. Dean Martin, 189th Airlift Wing commander, pose for a photo on Murdoch's last day as a 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron intern, Dec. 8, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Murdoch was the first intern to participate in the educational program established between UA-PTC and the wing through the Honorary Commander Program and spent eight weeks with members of the Arkansas Air National Guard fine-tuning his practice. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

As an Air National Guard unit, the 189th Airlift Wing accepts with vigor, the tremendous responsibility of supporting the very communities, towns, and individuals which comprise our ranks. Not only does the wing support the state through domestic and emergency response, but also education and outreach to potential Guardsmen. The importance of recruiting knowledgeable and supportive individuals into the Air National Guard and the 189 AW is no small undertaking. As the mission grows, so does the need for Guardsmen to support it.



Recently Col. Martin, the 189 AW commander and Dr. Margaret Ellibee, the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical University dean of students, collaborated to develop specific educational goals pertaining to cyber capabilities. The innovative plan came to light after building a solid rapport through the Team Little Rock Honorary Commander’s Program. This program is designed to incorporate community leaders into the military lifestyle and educate them on the responsibilities of the Airmen they hire, support, and work with daily.



As the dean of students, Dr. Ellibee has first-hand knowledge of the importance of properly training and educating minds. The 189 AW conducts similarly faceted goals as the C-130H training center and as a specialized cyber training facility for the DOD. With similar goals in mind, Martin and Ellibee collaborated with their subject-matter-experts to create a special internship for UAPTC students to receive first-hand experience and credits toward their degree goals from the skilled Airmen at the 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron. The first intern, Mr. Roderick Murdoch, successfully completed the internship in eight weeks, receiving credit toward his associate's degree in cybersecurity.



“It was a great opportunity for Mr. Murdoch and the rest of the cyber team here at the 223rd,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Cox, 223rd COS operations superintendent. “Without Col. Martin’s passion for education, I don’t see any of this happening.”



To pursue this advanced educational path, wing leadership fostered an airmen led Innovation Team. Cox stepped up as the cyber point of contact to find ways to not only help Airmen, but also the community. This internship serves two purposes: to help UAPTC students gain the knowledge and experience they would not be able to gain in the civilian workforce and to open up recruiting opportunities for the Air National Guard.



“Allowing students to see what we do here and what they have the potential to work with as far as the millions of dollars in equipment and hands-on experience, may entice them to join the Air National Guard,” Cox said. “This is just in addition to our goal of supporting and helping our community.”



With a stable base of knowledge already, Murdoch was embedded in the cyber squadron’s engineering flight, working on cyber ranges the squadron hosts. During his time with the unit, he was able to create, maintain and assist in creating simulated cyber environments for students to train on, honing his skills in cybersecurity.



Cox explained that while students attending UAPTC can intern at civilian and private companies, the training at the 223 COS provides additional high-valued and advanced cyber capabilities not available with other internships. The advanced training also adds a broader range of experience to a resume when students are ready to enter the workforce.



The program is available to UAPTC students who are currently in the cyber educational program. To qualify for the internship, a student must be in the last year of coursework, have at least a 3.5 grade point average, and be recommended by a professor at the college. The internships are available every semester and can host one to two students per semester. Although the course was originally designed for eight-week sessions, hosting Mr. Murdoch, it has now been drawn into a 16-week internship to allow students additional experience and opportunities to grow.



“We have partnered and collaborated with UA-PTC since 2019 in an effort to expand the cybersecurity workforce for the state of Arkansas, the Air National Guard, and our community partners.” said Col. Dean Martin, 189th Airlift Wing commander. “With the demand for Cybersecurity and IT professionals on the rise, the UA-PTC partnership with the 223rd COS benefits the Arkansas economy by developing professionals with operational Cybersecurity experience ready to lead within the evolving Tech Industry. As a cyber state, the future Arkansas workforce and the Arkansas National Guard stands to benefit greatly from this program.”