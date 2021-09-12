From left to right, Dr. Margaret Ellibee, University of Arkansas - Pulaski Tech dean of students, Mr. Roderick Murdoch, UA-PTC student, and Col. Dean Martin, 189th Airlift Wing commander, pose for a photo on Murdoch's last day as a 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron intern, Dec. 8, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Murdoch was the first intern to participate in the educational program established between UA-PTC and the wing through the Honorary Commander Program and spent eight weeks with members of the Arkansas Air National Guard fine-tuning his practice. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 09:19 Photo ID: 7005937 VIRIN: 211209-Z-HN461-001 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 218.54 KB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary commander program sparks educational partnership , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.