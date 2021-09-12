Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary commander program sparks educational partnership 

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    189th Airlift Wing   

    From left to right, Dr. Margaret Ellibee, University of Arkansas - Pulaski Tech dean of students, Mr. Roderick Murdoch, UA-PTC student, and Col. Dean Martin, 189th Airlift Wing commander, pose for a photo on Murdoch's last day as a 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron intern, Dec. 8, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Murdoch was the first intern to participate in the educational program established between UA-PTC and the wing through the Honorary Commander Program and spent eight weeks with members of the Arkansas Air National Guard fine-tuning his practice. (Courtesy Photo)

    Honorary commander program sparks educational partnership&nbsp;

