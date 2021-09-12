From left to right, Dr. Margaret Ellibee, University of Arkansas - Pulaski Tech dean of students, Mr. Roderick Murdoch, UA-PTC student, and Col. Dean Martin, 189th Airlift Wing commander, pose for a photo on Murdoch's last day as a 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron intern, Dec. 8, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Murdoch was the first intern to participate in the educational program established between UA-PTC and the wing through the Honorary Commander Program and spent eight weeks with members of the Arkansas Air National Guard fine-tuning his practice. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 09:19
|Photo ID:
|7005937
|VIRIN:
|211209-Z-HN461-001
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|218.54 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Honorary commander program sparks educational partnership
