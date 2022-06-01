First Baby Welcomed at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Gina and Joshua Steitzer welcomed their new son, Isaac, at 4:34 a.m., Jan. 6, 2022....... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Gina and Joshua Steitzer welcomed their new son, Isaac, at 4:34 a.m., Jan. 6, 2022. Isaac was the first baby born in the New Year at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center to proud parents Gina and Joshua, chief damage controlman assigned to USS Nimitz (CVN 68).. Isaac weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and is 20 inches long (Official Navy phot by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

BREMERTON, WASH. – Gina and Joshua Steitzer welcomed their new son, Isaac, at 4:34 a.m., Jan. 6, 2022.

Isaac was the first baby born in the New Year at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center to proud parents Gina and Joshua.



Isaac weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

“We walked in, and 45 minutes later our baby was out. The staff here were absolutely amazing,” said Joshua, a chief damage controlman assigned to USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

“Thanks to the staff for all their support,” added Gina.

Isaac is joining older brother Joshua, age 4, who has been aware of the expected birth, but hasn’t had the opportunity yet to see his new sibling.

“He’s excited. He knew he was coming,” Joshua said.

Gina and Joshua will be assisted on the home front by Joshua’s parent arriving in from Green Bay, Wis.

The Steitzers were presented with celebratory gift basket from the Naval Hospital Bremerton staff.



Both mother and baby are doing well.



The Labor and Delivery staff was busy providing support for new parents throughout December. There were 12 new babies in the final month of 2021.



Overall, Naval Hospital Bremerton recorded 196 births for 2021, for an average of over 16 per month.