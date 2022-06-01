Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Baby Welcomed at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Gina and Joshua Steitzer welcomed their new son, Isaac, at 4:34 a.m., Jan. 6, 2022. Isaac was the first baby born in the New Year at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center to proud parents Gina and Joshua, chief damage controlman assigned to USS Nimitz (CVN 68).. Isaac weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and is 20 inches long (Official Navy phot by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 10:05
    Photo ID: 7005565
    VIRIN: 220106-N-HU933-487
    Resolution: 5224x3996
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    new years baby
    L&D
    NMRTC Bremerton

