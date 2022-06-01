First Baby Welcomed at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Gina and Joshua Steitzer welcomed their new son, Isaac, at 4:34 a.m., Jan. 6, 2022. Isaac was the first baby born in the New Year at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Northwest Beginnings Family Birth Center to proud parents Gina and Joshua, chief damage controlman assigned to USS Nimitz (CVN 68).. Isaac weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and is 20 inches long (Official Navy phot by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC public affairs officer).

Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US