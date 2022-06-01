Call for Speakers: Joint Safety and Environmental Professional Development Symposium

The Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) will host the 30th Annual Joint Safety and Environmental Professional Development Symposium (PDS) April 18-22, 2022. Conference planners are looking for claimant meeting sponsors and breakout session presenters through Feb. 11, 2022.



The free virtual symposium offers the Department of Defense uniformed and civilian professionals, opportunities to share innovative ideas, new trends and information in areas of safety and occupational health, environmental protection and industrial hygiene. Offered online since 2013, the symposium has continued to grow. Last year’s event drew more than 2,500 participants worldwide with more than 100 educational sessions.



“This year marks our 30th anniversary, a milestone for our PDS,” said Cmdr. Charles Wilhite, NAVSAFENVTRACEN commanding officer. “For 30 years, we have shared safety success stories, lessons learned and innovations among our joint safety stakeholders.”



Presentations from all government, industry and academic agencies will be considered for the symposium. Speakers can present anywhere worldwide using an internet-connected device and telephone. Presentations may cover broad topics such as health and safety for disaster response and recovery, general safety, operational safety, occupational safety and health, industrial hygiene, occupational medicine, radiation and laser safety, environmental protection, and other trending topics.



Claimant meetings provide up to 15 different organizations the opportunity to host a one-day conference on April 18, 2022. The time allows organizations to host an organization-specific session and topics can range from trending issues, updates and training.



“Last year, we provided over 14,000 continuing education certificates,” Wilhite said. “Because of the symposium’s joint nature, we had 39% of personnel attending from the Navy, 4% from the Marine Corps, 3% from the Coast Guard, 18% from the Army and 18% from the Air Force. The remaining 18% were from other federal organizations, industry presenters and educational institutions, such as the Department of Health and Human Services,



Those interested in presenting during the 2022 PDS can submit presentation proposals using the following link: http://jointpds.adobeconnect.com/pds2022presenters/event/registration.html.



Those considering a claimant meeting, submit requests at http://jointpds.adobeconnect.com/pds2022presenters/event/speaker_info.html.



If you have any questions regarding the PDS, contact the PDS planning committee at NAVSAFENVTRACEN_JOINT_PDS@navy.mil.



Potential attendees are encouraged to save the date of March 8, 2022, when registration opens for the symposium, and a sneak peek of the agenda will become available.

