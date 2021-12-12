Seize the Opportunity

NORTHUMBRIA POLICE RANGE, England— Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral, biyearly exercise that allows the Marines with Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) and their British counterparts, British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines, to exchange tactics on movement to contact drills, weapons handling procedures and room clearing procedures. U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Corben G. Briggs is a native of Simi Valley, California and is a Recapture Tactics Team (RTT) squad leader with MCSFR. As a breacher and a RTT squad leader with MCSFR, Briggs leads a team of eight Marines who specialize in close-quarters battle (CQB) techniques and tactics.



“As a breacher, we use manual, mechanical, thermal, ballistic and explosive breaching capabilities to gain entry into structures,” Briggs stated. “The character trait I think is the most important is leadership. Being able to keep your cool and take charge of the situation to lead everyone out of the structure alive, and if anyone goes down, others can take their place.”



Briggs participated in exercise Tartan Eagle Phase II where they traveled to England, to learn and compare CQB procedures with the British Royal Marines. This exercise allowed the U.S. Marines to train and immerse in the lifestyle of another country. Briggs learned about the history behind Hadrian's Wall while on a 4 mile hike along the trail.



Briggs stated, “My first time traveling to a different country is definitely exciting, getting to learn about the culture, architecture and the people.”



At the Northumbria Police Range, Briggs trained with British Royal Marines on weapons handling procedures. He was excited to learn new CQB techniques while firing C8 carbine rifles and Glock 17 service pistols. They conducted movement to contact drills, weapons handling procedures, and low-light engagement using PEQ-16's and tac lights. This exercise not only improved his own skills, but also molded him into a more versatile leader for the Marines under his charge.



“I came to this exercise with an open mind, wanting to learn everything I can. Now I’m able to teach my junior Marines what I’ve learned during this exercise,” Briggs continued. “Such as minor differences in our tactics, like their weapon manipulation and the order in how they maneuver with the weapons.”



Although similar, the various differences in CQB tactics and techniques the British Royal Marines use to accomplish their breaching and enemy engagements arose. However, Briggs is an open minded person who managed to adapt to these differences and absorbed all the guidance he received form the British Royal Marines. He strongly encourages all Marines to have an open mindset when given an opportunity because the benefits are endless.



“I wouldn’t mind coming back out here continuing more exercise in other countries, it’s something everyone should experience,” Briggs continued. “Be a blank canvas, be ready to learn, try to absorb as much as you can because everyone has something to teach and everyone learns in different ways.”

