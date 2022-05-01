1st TSC’s new military and family life counselor ready to help

FORT KNOX, Ky. – For Soldiers and family members feeling overwhelmed, lonely, or just wanting to talk to someone, the new Military and Family Life counselor here at the 1st Theater Sustainment Command is ready to help.



Dr. Mark Denney’s office is on the first floor of Fowler Hall in room 1D09, and he wants Soldiers and their families to know that they can stop by and talk anytime.



“If you think it’s a good time to talk to somebody, then it’s a good time to talk,” Denney said.



Denney talks to Soldiers about work-life balance, deployment issues, or other non-medical life stressors. He can provide counseling for the loss of a loved one or even marital counseling. He also provides referrals to other agencies or programs.



Denney can also help Soldiers with life skills. He can provide counseling for anger management, relationship issues, conflict resolution, parenting, communication or decision-making skills.



“We do a lot of solution-focused, brief therapy,” he said. “We don’t get into a lot of detail about how they got there, but rather how they can function.”



Denney said that they don’t replace a therapist or a program that is already working and that a lot of what MFLCs do - can be done quickly or right on the spot.



Since MFLCs do not keep records, this free counseling is anonymous.

In addition to anonymity, counseling can take place on or off post. Services can be provided to the Soldier alone, with a spouse, or with an entire family.



As we begin a new year, Denney shared that it’s okay to take care of yourself. He is here to talk and continue supporting Soldiers and families so that they can be as effective as possible for their mission and themselves.



Denney is available to speak to any 1st TSC Soldier or family member and can be reached at denneym@magellanhealth.com or 502-626-8415.

