    1st TSC's new military and family life counselor ready to help

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Military Family and Life Counselors are available to Soldiers and their families to help during times of stress. Need to talk? 1st Theater Sustainment Command now has a MFLC available for assistance.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 15:59
    Photo ID: 7004438
    VIRIN: 210106-A-kj673-001
    Resolution: 750x421
    Size: 192.73 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC's new military and family life counselor ready to help, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st TSC&rsquo;s new military and family life counselor ready to help

