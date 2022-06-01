Military Family and Life Counselors are available to Soldiers and their families to help during times of stress. Need to talk? 1st Theater Sustainment Command now has a MFLC available for assistance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 15:59 Photo ID: 7004438 VIRIN: 210106-A-kj673-001 Resolution: 750x421 Size: 192.73 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st TSC's new military and family life counselor ready to help, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.