CLB 3 Marines Continue Supporting Families Through Holidays

HONOLULU (Dec. 29, 2021) – Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 3 (CLB 3) are actively supporting military families, as the U.S. Navy is working closely with Hawai‘i Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing.



CLB 3 Marines, based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), are operating water distribution sites, laundry facilities, and showering stations for residents in the Halsey Terrace and Hickam Officers’ club neighborhoods, as well as four other water distribution sites, while water systems are being restored. The Marines began supporting the water recovery efforts Dec. 3, 2021.



Each day roughly 12,000 gallons of water is being distributed at six separate water distribution sites being operated by the Marines. The water is also tested daily by a Hospital Corpsman at each site.



In addition to providing potable water for residents, the Marines are also providing a laundry service.



“My first days were really busy, since the families had nowhere to go,” said Cpl. William Miramontes, from Las Vegas, Nevada. “Families had a couple of weeks of laundry built up. At first it was really, really hectic, but now we’ve been able to catch up.”



During the holidays the Marines supported about 15 families a day. After Christmas, those numbers rose to about 40 families each day, said Miramontes, assigned to CLB 3.



Miramontes said he believes the services they’re providing are important to the community. “I joined the Marine Corps to make a difference and here we are making a difference,” Miramontes said. “We’re doing something. We’re helping families.”

