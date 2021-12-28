HONOLULU (Dec. 29, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Miramontes (right) and Lance Cpl. Damien Rubio receive laundry for a Halsey Terrace resident during the water quality recovery effort. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with Hawai‘i Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 20:06 Photo ID: 7002215 VIRIN: 211228-N-JY604-0051 Resolution: 2971x1976 Size: 792.92 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB 3 Marines Continue Supporting Families Through Holidays, by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.