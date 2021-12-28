Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB 3 Marines Continue Supporting Families Through Holidays

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Dec. 29, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Miramontes (right) and Lance Cpl. Damien Rubio receive laundry for a Halsey Terrace resident during the water quality recovery effort. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with Hawai‘i Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
