Meet Jordan Imhoff: the Vermont National Guard’s new psychological health coordinator

The Vermont National Guard has a new psychological health coordinator. In October 2021 Jordan Imhoff was hired for the position. Imhoff previously served as the Vermont National Guard Alcohol and Drug Control Officer in the Behavioral Services Office. The psychological health coordinator provides mental health care for all service members and family members, promoting mental health fitness and personal wellness for operational readiness and reintegration to civilian life.



According to Imhoff, military service initially prepared him for his current role, “my time as a U.S. Navy Corpsman prepared me for this position by learning the unique qualities needed to provide medical care to service members.” It was during his tour with the U.S. Marines that he realized psychological health care was different than the medical skills he trained for in the Navy.



“While I had the physical medical skills and knowledge, I quickly learned that my training did not prepare me to take on the mental health challenges that often arise during military service," he said.



After his tour in the Navy, Imhoff moved to Tennessee where he briefly attended Tennessee State University. He transferred to the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. Imhoff also completed the Outdoor Leadership Program at Greenfield Community College, earning certificates to guide participants through human-powered movement.



In 2017 Imhoff moved to Vermont and began working for the Vermont National Guard as substance abuse prevention coordinator where he continued his medical education. One year after moving to Vermont, Imhoff began the Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at Northern Vermont University, completing the program last December. Imhoff said his predecessor Dr. Jody McGrath, “was my mentor, Dr. McGrath supported me in applying for her position of psychological health coordinator once she left.”



Imhoff’s responsibilities include answering "the only 24/7/365 crisis phone for the Vermont Army National Guard,” he said, explaining that, “I am honored to have the responsibility to answer the call when our Soldiers or their family members need someone to reach out to.” Imhoff said he and his associates “worked tirelessly to reduce the stigma around asking for assistance with the difficulties of life and military service, if any Soldier or family member feels that speaking to a counselor might help in any way, just pick up the phone, we are a resource that is available and wants to help, no matter how big or small the issue is, we don’t know who needs help until someone reaches out.”



The Vermont National Guard Behavioral Services Office, located in the Green Mountain Armory at Camp Johnson, provides short-term mental health counseling for service members and their families, in addition to mental health evaluations and assessments, substance misuse assessments, crisis interventions, psychological education such as suicide prevention and substance abuse prevention, and referrals to medical professionals.



The Office also provides 24/7 access to clinically appropriate intake and assessment, behavioral health screening, and referral services in person or electronically. Clinical assessment, intervention plans, referral to medical professionals, and monitoring of clinical progress are provided.

