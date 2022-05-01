Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Jordan Imhoff: the Vermont National Guard’s new psychological health coordinator

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Joshua Cohen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    The Vermont National Guard has a new psychological health coordinator. In October 2021 Jordan Imhoff was hired for the position. Imhoff previously served as the Vermont National Guard alcohol and drug control officer in the Behavioral Services Office.

