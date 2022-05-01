Meet Jordan Imhoff: the Vermont National Guard’s new psychological health coordinator

The Vermont National Guard has a new psychological health coordinator. In October 2021 Jordan Imhoff was hired for the position. Imhoff previously served as the Vermont National Guard alcohol and drug control officer in the Behavioral Services Office.

