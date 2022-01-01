Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year's Baby

    New Year's Baby

    Photo By John Tongret | Martin Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Kevin Kelly, his wife Dr. Christina...... read more read more

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Story by Jane Lee 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    FORT BENNING, GA – Patrick Ashley II became the first baby born at Martin Army Community Hospital in 2022. The son of Petty Officer First Class Patrick and Jasmine Ashley wasted no time claiming that honor.

    The 5 pound 10 oz, 18 inch bundle of joy was born exactly 2 hours and 25 minutes past midnight on January 1. He joins older sisters 5-year-old Jamiya and 1-year-old Jamaria.

    “The older one likes the idea of a younger brother,” said father Patrick. “But the baby, I’m not so sure just yet.”

    The Master-at-Arms PCS’d from Montgomery, Alabama to the U.S Naval Reserve Training Center Unit, in September 2019.

    “So far, it’s been a great experience,” said the Reservist. “We enjoy all the activities that Ft. Benning has, the only drawback here is the uniform items availability.”

    BMACH Commander Col. Kevin Kelly, his wife Dr. Christina Kelly and Fort Benning Px Main Store Manager Sam Shinault welcomed baby Patrick with a diaper basket and an AAFES gift certificate.

    “We received awesome care during our stay at BMACH,” enthused the couple. “The nurses were very polite and helpful.”

    Welcome little one. May your birth bless us with recovery and healing in the new year.

