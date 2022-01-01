New Year's Baby

Photo By John Tongret | Martin Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Kevin Kelly, his wife Dr. Christina...... read more read more Photo By John Tongret | Martin Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Kevin Kelly, his wife Dr. Christina Kelly and Fort Benning Px Main Store Manager Sam Shinault welcome BMACH's first baby of 2022, Patrick Ashley II, by presenting mother Jasmine and father Petty Officer First Class Patrick Ashley with a diaper basket and AAFES gift certificate on January 1, 2022. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, GA – Patrick Ashley II became the first baby born at Martin Army Community Hospital in 2022. The son of Petty Officer First Class Patrick and Jasmine Ashley wasted no time claiming that honor.



The 5 pound 10 oz, 18 inch bundle of joy was born exactly 2 hours and 25 minutes past midnight on January 1. He joins older sisters 5-year-old Jamiya and 1-year-old Jamaria.



“The older one likes the idea of a younger brother,” said father Patrick. “But the baby, I’m not so sure just yet.”



The Master-at-Arms PCS’d from Montgomery, Alabama to the U.S Naval Reserve Training Center Unit, in September 2019.



“So far, it’s been a great experience,” said the Reservist. “We enjoy all the activities that Ft. Benning has, the only drawback here is the uniform items availability.”



BMACH Commander Col. Kevin Kelly, his wife Dr. Christina Kelly and Fort Benning Px Main Store Manager Sam Shinault welcomed baby Patrick with a diaper basket and an AAFES gift certificate.



“We received awesome care during our stay at BMACH,” enthused the couple. “The nurses were very polite and helpful.”



Welcome little one. May your birth bless us with recovery and healing in the new year.