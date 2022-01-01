Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year's Baby

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Photo by John Tongret 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    Martin Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Kevin Kelly, his wife Dr. Christina Kelly and Fort Benning Px Main Store Manager Sam Shinault welcome BMACH's first baby of 2022, Patrick Ashley II, by presenting mother Jasmine and father Petty Officer First Class Patrick Ashley with a diaper basket and AAFES gift certificate on January 1, 2022.

    Georgia
    Fort Benning
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    BMACH
    Labor and Delivery
    Mother and Baby

