Martin Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Kevin Kelly, his wife Dr. Christina Kelly and Fort Benning Px Main Store Manager Sam Shinault welcome BMACH's first baby of 2022, Patrick Ashley II, by presenting mother Jasmine and father Petty Officer First Class Patrick Ashley with a diaper basket and AAFES gift certificate on January 1, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 09:02 Photo ID: 7001832 VIRIN: 220101-A-ZD134-159 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 258.4 KB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Year's Baby, by John Tongret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.