DLA Distribution distributes 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution shipped the 1 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to Defense Department employees Dec. 17, less than a year after the initial shipment Dec. 22, 2020.



“We are super excited to execute what started as Operation Warp Speed and then Vaccine Distribution Mission to 35 countries over the course of 12 months. What I’m most excited about is we’ve been able to ship a million doses without a single loss, which is great support for our warfighter and Department of Defense beneficiaries around the world,” said Army Col. Trent Conner, DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania commander.



While Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were the first to ship out, DLA Distribution also sent Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to DOD employees and dependents outside the continental U.S., the deployed U.S. Navy Fleet and a limited number of locations within the continental U.S.



DLA worked with several agencies in a collaborative environment to ensure clear supply chains and distribution channels around the world. Daily coordination transitioned to weekly meetings as the initial mission culminated into an enduring vaccine transportation solution.

As DOD’s storage and distribution provider, DLA Distribution has six U.S.-based and four overseas distribution centers capable of handling the temperature sensitive cargo. While DLA Distribution has delivered the seasonal flu vaccine to the military for 20 years, the COVID-19 vaccine mission differs in several ways. The seasonal flu vaccines are automated — vaccines are ordered and stockpiled at DDSP in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, then shipped as military services place orders.

The COVID-19 vaccines require additional measures to sustain the proper temperature. Refrigerated trucks, dry-ice, gel packs, specialized cold-chain management training for employees and specialized cold gear including insulated suits, gloves, face masks and boots are provided for employees to wear while working with the shipments inside the temperature-controlled storage containers.



As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved each vaccine, DLA Distribution workers were trained in the proper shipping techniques for each vaccine. Link to video footage: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/778385/moderna-vaccine-and-cold-storage-dla-distribution-susquehanna



The COVID-19 vaccines were also initially pushed out to the services, but since April 2021, they’re required to order vaccines based on need, ensuring they have enough vaccines on hand to support deployed troops.

“The vaccine mission has been operating like a well-oiled machine with the services, Health and Human Services Department, U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency and DLA,” said Navy Cmdr. Mark D. Rozzell, DLA Distribution Vaccine Operations officer in charge.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:22 Story ID: 412448 Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US