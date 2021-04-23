63 IS officer supports COVID response

A new officer assigned to the 63rd Intelligence Squadron is already going above and beyond! Since February 2021, 2nd Lt. Santia Jackson, 63rd Intelligence Squadron, has been on Military Personnel Appropriation (MPA) man-days assisting the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Office of the Surgeon General COVID-19 response at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.



Jackson finished Officer Training School in December 2020 and has been assigned to the 63rd IS as a traditional reservist while she waits to go to technical training school. At DIA, she is responsible for composing, coordinating, and moderating the complex, bi-weekly DIA workforce town halls that address the Agency’s pandemic response and resources, which include, but are not limited to, more than 2,000 viewers. She creates the script, topics, guidelines, and processes in preparation for these presentations, which are provided to the entire DIA workforce.



Jackson has expressed gratitude for the opportunity, “I was made aware of this opportunity with the Office of the Surgeon General from 2nd Lt. Jasmine Mossbarger and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Freeman. I worked with both of them previously at the 16th IS. Chief Freeman was aware of the mission and contacted Lieutenant Mossbarger, who later informed me about the position,” Jackson said. “This is a great opportunity to learn within a joint environment and be a part of an amazing, life-changing experience while I’m waiting to go to tech school.”



Jackson said with the assistance of Maj. Melissa Moses (Marine Corps), she inspired the creation of a DIA workforce COVID-19 rebranding initiative. This unit develops and synchronizes strategic communication to the workforce about COVID-19 within the DIA facilities and the Pentagon.



“I also collaborated with Major Moses and created the advertisement based on her video idea and was part of the recruiting team in order to put together a video to encourage DIA employees to adopt the best safety practices during our current pandemic operating environment. This video plays non-stop throughout the Agency within public areas and has received viewership by the majority of the workforce at DIA HQ. I am currently putting together the Resiliency Town Hall, which is for the entire Agency.”



Jackson is also responsible for recording, transcribing, and posting the town hall videos on featured web pages. Before she arrived, Jackson said they did not have any consistent processes in place to be able to record and post each town hall, which would give the workforce an opportunity to see them at a later date and provide closed-caption options for employees from the deaf and hard of hearing community.



“I have monitored and troubleshot observations and concerns related to the development of this process, to include researching issues/defects to determine root causes. I also reached out to different avenues within the Agency in order to fix this problem.”



Jackson said she is routinely the most junior officer in the room; she works primarily with doctors and senior military officers from all service branches who provide input on and present during the town halls.



“Everyone in the office makes time to mentor me, including the Deputy Surgeon General and the Surgeon General. Most importantly, I am surrounded by great leaders on a daily basis and they are developing me to become a great leader for the Air Force.”

