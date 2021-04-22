Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63 IS officer supports COVID response

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Stacy Vaughn 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    2nd Lt. Santia Jackson, 63rd Intelligence Squadron, has been on Military Personnel Appropriation (MPA) man-days assisting the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Office of the Surgeon General COVID-19 response at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. (Courtesy photo)

