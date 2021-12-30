Military Sealift Command Far East Selects Sailors of the Year

Photo By Brandon L Parker | Military Sealift Command Far East selected YN1 Erica Prout as its Senior Sailor of the...... read more read more Photo By Brandon L Parker | Military Sealift Command Far East selected YN1 Erica Prout as its Senior Sailor of the Quarter. Being part of a team, working toward a mission, and taking care of others is what led the New Orleans native to join the Navy 11 years ago. (Photo by Petty Officer Second Class Brandon Parker) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command Far East selected Petty Officer First Class Erica Prout and Petty Officer Second Class Perpetuo Quintua as its 2021 Senior Sailor of the Year and Junior Sailor of the Year respectively.



“This was an extremely difficult decision as MSC FE is blessed to have many deserving, hard-charging Sailors,” said Senior Chief A.J. Adame, the command’s senior enlisted leader.



“These two petty officers are professional Sailors, extremely adept in their areas of expertise and staunchly committed to supporting warfighters and successfully accomplishing their missions.”



Prout not only supported MSC FE in 2021 but she also helped fill a critical gap as a flag writer for an admiral’s staff. The New Orleans native also assumed the responsibilities of the command’s yeoman chief during an extended vacancy.



“This increased role led her to superbly manage and assist civil service and contracted mariners and active duty and reserve personnel serving throughout the Indo-Pacific Region – not to mention those assigned to MSC FE and the [ship support unit],” said Cmdr. Ray Blagmon, commanding officer of Ship Support Unit Singapore, who nominated Prout for the annual honor.



In addition to her administrative duties, Prout stands battle watch for Task Force 73. When on duty, she closely monitors the movement of ships in the region, receiving incoming calls, logging reports, conveying critical information, reviewing plans and executing orders. This high-paced operational tempo demands meticulous focus and synchronization, according to Blagmon.



In addition to her primary responsibilities, Prout volunteered to support Singapore Area Coordinator by processing ID cards, passports and visas for military, civilians, and contractors across several tenant commands.



Prout also served as the president of the Singapore Petty Officers Association. She is often quick to raise her hand for volunteer opportunities in the community.



“Petty Officer Prout conducts herself with pride and professionalism and is a model Sailor. She effortlessly possesses the ability to communicate with superiors and peers alike and has become the ‘go-to’ person within MSC FE and the tenant commands,” Blagmon said.



“She is highly respected throughout the command and is often sought out by fellow Sailors outside the command for mentorship. A true deck-plate leader, she directly mentors several others, providing insightful instruction on how to enhance both their personal and professional lives by using the right tools, education via tuition assistance and other resources."



Quintua, Military Sealift Command Far East’s Junior Sailor of the Year, is a reservist on extended orders to Ship Support Unit Guam.



This year, he served as the command’s lead medical representative and was instrumental in keeping MSC personnel – particularly civil service mariners – healthy and vaccinated.



He is responsible for the medical education, safety and health of active duty, reserve and civilian personnel, including civil service mariners, assigned to Military Sealift Command ships operating throughout the 7th Fleet Area of Operations. This includes keeping up with numerous little details that have a great impact on the big picture – medical testing, appointments, prescription refills, urgent care, and release from required quarantine periods upon arrival on Guam.



COVID mitigation was a top priority for Quintua who had to ensure MSC personnel complied with all Department of Defense and Government of Guam requirements. He considers assisting with MSC’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts “one of the greatest accomplishments.”



“Petty Officer Quintua expertly performed the duties of a medical officer, bridging the medical, administrative and communication gaps and efforts among U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Joint Region Marianas and Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services,” said Cmdr. Gillian Medina, commanding officer of SSU Guam who nominated Quintua for the award.



“His keen attention to detail and diligent management of the civil service mariner relief process prevented potential shipboard outbreaks.”



His civilian job helped set him up for success at SSU Guam. When not on active duty, Quintua works as a health educator with Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services. In this role, he’s tasked with health promotion, client retention and progress reporting for numerous programs.



Although his main focus has been the health and well-being of his MSC shipmates, Quintua also supports all Department of Defense beneficiaries transiting through Guam. Throughout 2021, he routinely volunteered at the USO Tumon Bay in Guam.



“Petty Officer Quintua is exactly the caliber of Sailor we all need assigned to our command,” Medina said.