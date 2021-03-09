GUAM -- Military Sealift Command Far East selected Petty Officer Perpetuo Quintua, a reservist on extended orders in Guam, as its Junior Sailor of the Quarter. While assigned to Ship Support Unit Guam as the lead medical representative, Quintua has been instrumental in keeping civil service mariners healthy and vaccinated. His efforts have helped ensure the medical readiness of the MSC fleet operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Rey Rabara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 06:12 Photo ID: 6817903 VIRIN: 210903-N-OM261-0002 Resolution: 4732x3795 Size: 5.45 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve Corpsman Selected as MSC Far East Sailor of the Quarter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.