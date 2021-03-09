Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Corpsman Selected as MSC Far East Sailor of the Quarter

    GUAM

    09.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    GUAM -- Military Sealift Command Far East selected Petty Officer Perpetuo Quintua, a reservist on extended orders in Guam, as its Junior Sailor of the Quarter. While assigned to Ship Support Unit Guam as the lead medical representative, Quintua has been instrumental in keeping civil service mariners healthy and vaccinated. His efforts have helped ensure the medical readiness of the MSC fleet operating in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Rey Rabara)

    TAGS

    Military Sealift Command
    WeAreMSC
    SSU Guam

