    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2022

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Story by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of 2022. Lilly Lee was welcomed into the world at 11:29 p.m. on January 01, 2022 by her proud parents, United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Elizabeta Lee and Lance Corporal Marcus Lee. Lilly weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured at 19.29 inches in length. Lilly is the first child for the couple who are both stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

    Lilly’s parents said they weren’t expecting to have the first baby of the New Year, but they are excited for her arrival. Lilly is being cared for by the incredible Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team at NMCCL.
    NMCCL congratulates the Lee family on the birth of Lilly and wishes them a safe and happy 2022.

