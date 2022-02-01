Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2022

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2022

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    NMCCL welcomed its first baby of 2022. Lilly Lee was welcomed into the world at 11:29 p.m. on January 01, 2022 by her proud parents, United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Elizabeta Lee and Lance Corporal Marcus Lee, both stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 14:27
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Navy Medicine
    navymedicine
    New Years baby

