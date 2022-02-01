Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2022

NMCCL welcomed its first baby of 2022. Lilly Lee was welcomed into the world at 11:29 p.m. on January 01, 2022 by her proud parents, United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Elizabeta Lee and Lance Corporal Marcus Lee, both stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
