Ohio Army National Guard names top recruiters for 2021

Courtesy Photo | The Ohio Army National Guard has announced its top recruiters for 2021, with Staff Sgt. Geffry Gehrlich (left) being selected as recruiter of the year and Master Sgt. Shaun Ruvoldt as the company noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of the year. Both Gehrlich and Ruvoldt are with Company H, OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion, based in Delaware, Ohio. (Photo by Spc. David Oliver, OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion Marketing Office)

Two Soldiers have been selected as the Ohio Army National Guard’s top recruiters for federal fiscal year 2021.



Master Sgt. Shaun Ruvoldt is the noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of the year and Staff Sgt. Geffry Gehrlich is recruiter of the year. Both Gehrlich and Ruvoldt are with Company H, OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion, based in Delaware, Ohio.



Gehrlich received the top honor after 95% of his recruits during the year shipped to initial entry training. He credits several different techniques he utilizes in order to help potential recruits understand the benefits of becoming a member of the Ohio National Guard.



“I make an effort to talk to recruits so I can better understand what they want or expect out of an enlistment,” Gehrlich said. “Having more in-depth conversations helps me to build personal relationships with recruits and gives me more opportunity to present the Guard in a professional light.”



Gehrlich said he also uses networking and public speaking opportunities to connect with potential recruits.



“I’ve found that getting out and engaging young people and having them really understand what the Guard is about not only makes a path to ‘yes,’ but it can help dispel rumors as well as set them up for success down the road,” Gehrlich said.



For Ruvoldt, this is the second year in a row being selected as the top company NCOIC in the state. Ruvoldt said he sees the win as a team accomplishment and a validation of each of his fellow recruiting team members’ efforts.



“Their work ethic is unparalleled (by) anything that I have ever witnessed in my 20-year career,” Ruvoldt said.



He said the most rewarding experience as an Army National Guard recruiter is the impact that can be made on young lives.



“I remember when I enlisted and my own trajectory of my life drastically changed from day one,” Ruvoldt said. “We don't take that responsibility lightly and that is shown during our interactions with our recruits/Soldiers.”



According to Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Sprankle, OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion command sergeant major, several criteria were considered when selecting Ruvoldt and Gehrlich for this year’s honors.



“They were selected as the result of a nomination process by the senior members of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. This process not only looks at the whole Soldier but also at the individual’s contributions to the mission, both team and company,” Sprankle said.



Company H’s recruiting area covers Delaware, Union, Champaign, Logan, Morrow, Marion, Hardin, Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Hancock, Wyandot, Crawford and Seneca counties.