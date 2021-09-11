Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard names top recruiters for 2021

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2021

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The Ohio Army National Guard has announced its top recruiters for 2021, with Staff Sgt. Geffry Gehrlich (left) being selected as recruiter of the year and Master Sgt. Shaun Ruvoldt as the company noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of the year. Both Gehrlich and Ruvoldt are with Company H, OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion, based in Delaware, Ohio. (Photo by Spc. David Oliver, OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion Marketing Office)

    IMAGE INFO

