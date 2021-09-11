Ohio Army National Guard names top recruiters for 2021

The Ohio Army National Guard has announced its top recruiters for 2021, with Staff Sgt. Geffry Gehrlich (left) being selected as recruiter of the year and Master Sgt. Shaun Ruvoldt as the company noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of the year. Both Gehrlich and Ruvoldt are with Company H, OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion, based in Delaware, Ohio. (Photo by Spc. David Oliver, OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion Marketing Office)

