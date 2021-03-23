Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th FTW announces, honors annual award winners

    80th FTW announces, honors annual award winners

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio | 80th Flying Training Wing leadership poses for a photo with some of the 80th FTW...... read more read more

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Story by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 80th Flying Training Wing announced and honored its annual award winners March 19, 2021, with a true Texas tradition – a barbecue dinner.

    Col. Robert Haas, 80th FTW commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Mueller presented the awards.

    Visit the 80th FTW’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ENNJPT for photos of the winners.

    Category winners for 2020 include:

    • Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Abigail Kerr
    • NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Dawn Edward
    • Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Wurst
    • Flight Commander of the Year: Capt. Katherine Case
    • Instructor Pilot of the Year: Capt. Colin Lane
    • Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Kirk Morrow
    • Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Adam Spring
    • Civilian, Category I (Non-supervisory) of the Year: Tami Osolin
    • Civilian, Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Year: Manuel Aragon
    • Civilian, Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Year: Roberto Benitez
    • Civilian, Category I (Supervisory) of the Year: Mark Bice
    • Civilian, Category I (Supervisory) of the Year: Mark Giglio

