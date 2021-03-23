SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 80th Flying Training Wing announced and honored its annual award winners March 19, 2021, with a true Texas tradition – a barbecue dinner.
Col. Robert Haas, 80th FTW commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Mueller presented the awards.
Visit the 80th FTW’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ENNJPT for photos of the winners.
Category winners for 2020 include:
• Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Abigail Kerr
• NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Dawn Edward
• Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Wurst
• Flight Commander of the Year: Capt. Katherine Case
• Instructor Pilot of the Year: Capt. Colin Lane
• Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Kirk Morrow
• Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Adam Spring
• Civilian, Category I (Non-supervisory) of the Year: Tami Osolin
• Civilian, Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Year: Manuel Aragon
• Civilian, Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Year: Roberto Benitez
• Civilian, Category I (Supervisory) of the Year: Mark Bice
• Civilian, Category I (Supervisory) of the Year: Mark Giglio
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 08:07
|Story ID:
|412232
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th FTW announces, honors annual award winners, by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT