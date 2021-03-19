80th Flying Training Wing leadership poses for a photo with some of the 80th FTW Annual Award Winners at Jordan Craft BBQ, Wichita Falls, Texas, March 19, 2021. The 80th chose a western theme for their award ceremony to bring a lighter tone to the ceremony as well as to pay homage to the area the 80th FTW is stationed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 08:07
|Photo ID:
|6998716
|VIRIN:
|190321-F-YT646-0300
|Resolution:
|5292x2977
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th FTW announces, honors annual award winners, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
80th FTW announces, honors annual award winners
