    80th FTW announces, honors annual award winners

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    80th Flying Training Wing leadership poses for a photo with some of the 80th FTW Annual Award Winners at Jordan Craft BBQ, Wichita Falls, Texas, March 19, 2021. The 80th chose a western theme for their award ceremony to bring a lighter tone to the ceremony as well as to pay homage to the area the 80th FTW is stationed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

