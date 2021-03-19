80th FTW announces, honors annual award winners

80th Flying Training Wing leadership poses for a photo with some of the 80th FTW Annual Award Winners at Jordan Craft BBQ, Wichita Falls, Texas, March 19, 2021. The 80th chose a western theme for their award ceremony to bring a lighter tone to the ceremony as well as to pay homage to the area the 80th FTW is stationed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

