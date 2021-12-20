An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, December 20, 2021. The F-22 Raptor is the U.S. Air Force's premiere fifth-generation fighter, and is unmatched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Johnny Foister) (This image was created by combining elements of several photos with staged adjustable color light kits.)

This work, F-22 Raptor night photography, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.