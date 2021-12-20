Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Raptor night photography

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Story by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, December 20, 2021. The F-22 Raptor is the U.S. Air Force's premiere fifth-generation fighter, and is unmatched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Johnny Foister) (This image was created by combining elements of several photos with staged adjustable color light kits.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 11:32
    Story ID: 412163
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor night photography, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    F-22 Raptor
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    John Foister

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT