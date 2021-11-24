Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local shelter gives thanks for DSCR generosity

    Photo By Natalie Skelton | Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Richmond's Family Advocacy Program

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2021

    Story by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Supply Center Richmond employees and local organization Home Again Shelter have partnered this year to gather a cornucopia of donations for a Thanksgiving Food Drive. The workforce donated Thanksgiving meal items, which Home Again Shelter employees used to create meal kits for families in need throughout the Greater Richmond, Virginia, region.

    Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Richmond’s Family Advocacy Program Manager Rhiannon Jackson said this is the first year the installation has collaborated with the organization, with a goal to feed 79 families during the holiday.

    “Home Again’s mission is to help families and individuals experiencing homelessness to secure and maintain a home,” Jackson said.

    Since 1980, Home Again services have expanded to effectively address the needs of individuals, families, seniors and veterans experiencing homelessness.

    Home Again’s programs include emergency shelters, bridge housing, rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing. In 2019, Home Again served 768 individuals across 540 households including men, women, children and veterans.

    Jackson said the DLA workforce has been more than willing to help support the drive, with one team committing to donate 10 turkeys.

    “I want to say a special thank you to Guy Simmons, Security and Emergency Services, and DLA/DSCR Fire and Police departments,” she said. “Both organizations stepped up to not only donate but also to provide space to store the food, including a refrigerator for perishable items.”

    Additionally, Jackson said, these groups volunteered their time to help set up and ensure the event was successful.

    The ongoing pandemic has caused a rise in food insecurity, which makes the Thanksgiving Food Drive even more important.

    “Many families and individuals are now experiencing food insecurity for the first time,” Jackson said. “With the end of stimulus checks, increasing inflation and grocery costs, and even shortages of supplies, people in the Richmond area are finding it very difficult to keep food in their refrigerators and pantries. DSCR Family Programs is hoping to help minimize those suffering from food insecurity and appreciates the support from the community.”

    Jackson said opportunities to volunteer exist beyond the food drive, as well. “Shelters such as Home Again are always looking for volunteers. DLA employees looking to help this holiday season and beyond should reach out to the shelter to see how they can be of assistance,” she said.

