From Bow to Stern, Civil Service Mariner Gets Job Done

Courtesy Photo | Army veteran Robert Ratcliff, who grew up in Oakland, California, has served Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army veteran Robert Ratcliff, who grew up in Oakland, California, has served Military Sealift Command for more than 45 years. As a ship serviceman aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), he ensures the civil service mariners onboard receive quality-of-life services. (Photo by Alexis Beasley) see less | View Image Page

Whether on deck, below decks, above deck, forward, aft, port or starboard, if something needs to be done on board USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), the ship’s master turns to Robert Ratcliff.



“I’m what you call a ship serviceman,” the Oakland, California, resident explained. “I work anywhere and everywhere on the ship, including the steward, deck and engine departments. I can do any job on the ship whenever I’m needed, including cooking.



“Nothing is too difficult to accomplish when you’re part of [Military Sealift Command]. Any and all work can be simple. As long as you have the right tools, you will find there is nothing you cannot do.”



For more than 45 years, he has worked with Military Sealift Command, taking care of fellow civil service mariners and helping keep ships running smoothly.



“Being able to carry out your assignments or tasks efficiently contributes to the essential mission. Supplying the crew with basic services, such as cleaning, laundry and any other household duties, makes our lives easier, and that’s important to me,” Ratcliff said.



While he’s proud of the important role he plays onboard Cesar Chavez and how he contributes to his shipmates’ quality of life, he personally enjoys working with the diverse crew.



“There is always something you can learn from someone, if you are willing to listen. MSC has expanded my horizon and allowed me to see the world,” the former infantryman said.



After his military service, Ratcliff worked for the U.S. Postal Service before joining Military Sealift Command in 1978. In the last 4.5 decades, he’s had unique experiences, met many people and explored countless ports of call. The veteran-civil service mariner believes working for MSC is a “great” opportunity.



“Being able to interact with so many people from different backgrounds and races, seeing how everyone works together and becomes like a family over time, there’s no better career to have.”



In addition, Ratcliff explains that civil service mariners assigned to Military Sealift Command ships learn not only technical skills but develop cultural awareness as well.



“[With MSC], you will gain more respect for the people who assist you on your missions and assignments along the way,” he said.



In addition to a respectable career conducting an essential mission of sustaining warfighters throughout the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility, Ratcliff says being underway a good deal of the time has other intangible benefits.



“It can help you appreciate where you are from and where you are in the world at any time. You can gain a great sense of pride and value by being essential to the mission every ship you step on and knowing the work we do is for a great cause.



“Helping your country is always the best perk of the job.”



Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, including Cesar Chavez, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.