    From Bow to Stern, Robert Ratcliff Gets Job Done [Image 1 of 2]

    From Bow to Stern, Robert Ratcliff Gets Job Done

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Army veteran Robert Ratcliff, who grew up in Oakland, California, has served Military Sealift Command for more than 45 years. As a ship serviceman aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), he ensures the civil service mariners onboard receive quality-of-life services. (Photo by Alexis Beasley)

