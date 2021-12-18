From Bow to Stern, Robert Ratcliff Gets Job Done

Army veteran Robert Ratcliff, who grew up in Oakland, California, has served Military Sealift Command for more than 45 years. As a ship serviceman aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), he ensures the civil service mariners onboard receive quality-of-life services. (Photo by Alexis Beasley)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 03:51
|Photo ID:
|6997154
|VIRIN:
|211218-N-N1109-9407
|Resolution:
|582x477
|Size:
|73.23 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Hometown:
|OAKLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
From Bow to Stern, Civil Service Mariner Gets Job Done
