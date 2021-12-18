From Bow to Stern, Robert Ratcliff Gets Job Done

Army veteran Robert Ratcliff, who grew up in Oakland, California, has served Military Sealift Command for more than 45 years. As a ship serviceman aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), he ensures the civil service mariners onboard receive quality-of-life services. (Photo by Alexis Beasley)

