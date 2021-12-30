SEAC talks with Al Udeid service members

The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, SEAC Ramon Colón-López, spoke with service members at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 28, 2021.



As the United States Armed Forces’ most senior enlisted member, Colón-López serves as the principal military advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel.



“Within his position he cares for the enlisted folks and deals with any issues we might be facing throughout all branches,” said Staff Sgt. Jose Gomez-Garcia, vice president of the AUAB Hispanic Heritage Committee and member of the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron.



The visit focused on giving service members insight on topics being discussed within the Department of Defense, to include diversity, joint environments, and developing a warfighter culture as an enlisted member.



He spoke about being a young Airmen, being told he didn’t fit in or belonged in certain career-fields because of his background, and how he overcame those stigmas. The adversity he went through shaped who he is today, and he reminded the service members the importance of developing their mindset now.



“This forum came at a really good time,” said Airman 1st Class Tamara Maglanque, who attended the event. “Being a lower enlisted immigrant woman, I have a hard time finding a reason why I should continue my service. I think hearing everything today was very inspiring, and it reminded you to keep fighting for what you believe in and speaking your mind when you see fit.”



During the teleconference Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, Sailors and coalition partners asked questions, learned about his time in the service and got a better understanding of his role as advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



“I wanted people to see what good leadership looks like and understand that his position was created to help us,” said Gomez-Garcia. “Those attending got to see how the top in our leadership think and brought an understanding to service members on how decisions at the Pentagon happen.”



Colón-López is the first Latino and Air Force member to hold this position since its inception in 2005.



Gomez-Garcia shared that the military has come a long way, and it is beautiful to see diversity in the ranks. He added, “Es un orgullo,” which translates into “It’s a pride,” to have someone of his background as a role model to look up to.

