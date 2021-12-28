Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC talks with Al Udeid service members

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, SEAC Ramon Colón-López, talks to service members at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 28, 2021. The base hosted a teleconference for members to discuss Department of Defense topics with the SEAC, to include diversity, joint environments, and developing a warfighter culture as an enlisted member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    service members
    Joint Forces
    diversity
    Air Force
    Airman
    SEAC

