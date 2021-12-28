The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, SEAC Ramon Colón-López, talks to service members at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 28, 2021. The base hosted a teleconference for members to discuss Department of Defense topics with the SEAC, to include diversity, joint environments, and developing a warfighter culture as an enlisted member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 03:01
|Photo ID:
|6997003
|VIRIN:
|211228-F-IH072-1001
|Resolution:
|3143x1907
|Size:
|416.23 KB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC talks with Al Udeid service members, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
