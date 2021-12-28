SEAC talks with Al Udeid service members

The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, SEAC Ramon Colón-López, talks to service members at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 28, 2021. The base hosted a teleconference for members to discuss Department of Defense topics with the SEAC, to include diversity, joint environments, and developing a warfighter culture as an enlisted member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

