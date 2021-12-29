USACE Chaplain visits Tulsa District staff at Tinker Air Force Base

Photo By Stacey Reese | Daniel de Robles, Area Engineer Tulsa District E&C Branch Tinker Air Force Base briefs...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Daniel de Robles, Area Engineer Tulsa District E&C Branch Tinker Air Force Base briefs USACE Chaplain Geoffrey Bailey during a visit to Tinker Air Force Base Dec. 23. During the visit Bailey toured Tulsa District project on the base where he learned about the team’s mission. He also took time to meet the team and thank them for their hard work and professionalism as well as wish the staff a happy holidays. see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla.—The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain, Geoffrey Bailey visited staff at the USACE Resident Office at Tinker Air Force Base Dec. 23, where he toured Tulsa District projects on the base and visited with district staff members about his role in USACE and his availability for support services.

The Tulsa District Military Construction program is responsible for program management of the KC46A, a multi-phase construction project to support the maintenance operations for the KC46A at Tinker.

“The visit provided a great opportunity to learn about the mission of the regional office, meet the team and thank them for their hard work and professionalism as well as wish the staff a happy holidays in person” said Bailey.

During the visit, his first to Tinker he saw the completed two-bay hangar for the KC46A project, the first of its kind, allowing maintenance staff to do all their work in one building. The complex needs of the maintenance team created a learning experience for USACE employees on the project.

Following the tour of the completed hangar, Bailey toured another two-bay hangar that is part of the latest phase of construction. Seeing the completed hangar and then one that is under construction allowed Bailey to see the multiple angles of the phases of the KC46A project. Construction on the project began in 2016.

During the tour Daniel de Robles, area engineer for the Tulsa District engineering and construction branch talked to the chaplain about the fast pace of the projects and the impacts of that pact on staff members.

“Our team works hard every day to deliver the mission” said de Robles. “At times, it can be a thankless and stressful assignment, so it is uplifting when headquarters’ staff gets out to the field and shows us they appreciate our efforts. Chaplain Bailey focused on the nurture and care aspect of his role. His visit demonstrates HQ has a people first priority.”



Following the project tour, Bailey visited with Tulsa District staff on the base where he encouraged them to send an email with any questions or concerns they might have, regardless of religious affiliation.