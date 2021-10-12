By. MAJ Jesse McCullough

Special Operations Command Korea Chaplain



On the weekend of 10-12 DEC, 2021, 91 members of SOCKOR and their families attended a training event in Gyeongju, South Korea. The three day event was designed to allow families to grow in their relationships through classes, practical exercises, and times of discussion. A total of eight hours of training took place to allow all attendees to think and grow.



The material discussed included, “Laugh your way to a better marriage” and “The seven principles that make marriage work.” Chaplain McCullough, the SOCKOR Chaplain, led the majority of the training. Dr. Richard Sohn, the SOCKOR psychologist, taught on, “A cognitive-emotional approach to marital communication.” At the end of the classes there was a Q & A time with CSM Naumann, Col Norton, and MAJ Leavitt and his wife Nicole.



The event was also intended to give families time to spend together and enjoy the beautiful area of Gyeongju. The ancient city has numerous historical sites to explore as it was the head of the Silla Dynasty nearly 1,000 years ago. The event included a bus tour to a bridge, celebration court, and local tourist establishments.



At the end of the three day event families returned home restored and feeling closer together. Some comments included, “We had a really great time!” and “We should have as many of these as possible!” The next marital training event is tentatively scheduled for May, more information will come out regarding this event in the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 21:24 Story ID: 411950 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Hometown: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Hometown: GYEONGJU, 47, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Operations Command-Korea Marriage Retreat, by CPL Dae Hyeon Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.