    Special Operations Command Korea Marriage Retreat

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Dae Hyeon Choi 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    Special Operations Command Korea service members and their family had a special training at Gyeongju, South Korea. This event was led by MAJ McCullough, SOCKOR Chaplain that included "Laugh your way to a better marriage" and "The Seven principles that make marriage work".
    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 21:24
    Photo ID: 6994737
    VIRIN: 211210-A-XD978-062
    Resolution: 8368x5584
    Size: 17.35 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Hometown: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Hometown: GYEONGJU, 47, KR
    Marriage
    Family
    Special Operations Command Korea
    SOCKOR

