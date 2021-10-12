Special Operations Command Korea service members and their family had a special training at Gyeongju, South Korea. This event was led by MAJ McCullough, SOCKOR Chaplain that included "Laugh your way to a better marriage" and "The Seven principles that make marriage work".
-
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 21:24
|Photo ID:
|6994737
|VIRIN:
|211210-A-XD978-062
|Resolution:
|8368x5584
|Size:
|17.35 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Hometown:
|GYEONGJU, 47, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Operations Command Korea Marriage Retreat, by CPL Dae Hyeon Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Special Operations Command-Korea Marriage Retreat
LEAVE A COMMENT