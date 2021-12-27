Leading the Way in Safety Integration

At the Rock Island District, safety has always been a top priority but during a recent evaluation of its Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System, the CE-SOHMS assessment team confirmed Rock Island District is leading USACE in safety integration.



Ensuring risk is managed properly at the correct level, resulting in reduced injuries and illnesses while enhancing the organization’s ability to complete the mission on time, within budget, and at a quality expected by USACE customers, is the goal of the CE-SOHMS program.



“If implemented properly, CE-SOHMS will make safety a part of our culture rather than something employees feel forced to comply with,” said Nate Gorham, Safety Manager for the Rock Island District.



Evaluation of the District’s CE-SOHMS is a multi-year effort broken into three stages followed by a final analysis. The same six competency objectives, or COs, are evaluated during each stage assessment but the level of complexity changes over time.



Stage one assesses documentations, processes, and programs while stage two looks at program implantation and execution. Stage three, which is the assessment Rock Island District most recently received, evaluates continuous improvement efforts.



“We were pleased to learn after our stage three assessment that the Rock Island District was rated at a 90 percent completion level,” said Gorham. “We are proud to be the first District in all of USACE to achieve this goal for CE-SOHMS.”



According to the assessment team, which is made up of representatives from the Department of Defense Safety Management Center of Expertise and other USACE Districts and Divisions, only a few minor adjustments are needed before Rock Island District is ready for final analysis.



“The ultimate goal of the stage three assessment is to ensure every person in the organization understands their connection to the safety program,” said Troy Larson, Mississippi Valley Division Safety Manager and Lead CE-SOHMS Assessor. “Good communication and program understanding is vital to the success of CE-SOHMS and achieving full participation.”



For more information on CE-SOHMS and the District’s recent assessment, visit: https://usace.dps.mil/sites/INTRA-MVR/SitePages/MVR-Safety-and-Occupational-Health.aspx.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 15:31 Story ID: 411941 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leading the Way in Safety Integration, by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.