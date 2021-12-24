PRANG Spotlight - Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, 156th Communications Flight

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico -- Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, a cyber systems operations specialist with the 156th Communications Flight, here, provides a broad experience and outstanding work ethic to his unit.



Mendez, a lifetime communication systems professional, began his military career in 2017 after an unexpected career shift.



“I was a systems analyst for the Puerto Rico Government Development Bank for 15 years and two years before the entity dissolved, because of the government bankruptcy, I had to find another career,” said Mendez. “I got different job offers, but none of them caught my interest, so I decided to serve, which was something I always wanted to do.”



Moved by his passion for information technologies, Mendez, who was 38-years-old at the time, against all odds, was ready to start his next professional chapter as an Airman in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.



“I was worried because I was reaching the age limit to join, and I wasn’t completely sure about my military career job offers at the beginning,” said Mendez. “Finally, a vacancy in the communication squadron appeared, which was the career field that I wanted since I decided to join.”



While he was waiting for his technical school, Mendez proved himself as a PRANG Airman when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.



“Being activated to support the hurricane relief mission allowed me to help the community while opening future professional avenues in the PRANG,” said Mendez.



Between his civilian and military experience, Mendez has been working with communication systems for close to 20 years, therefore he describes it as an important aspect of his life.



“Sergeant Mendez is the go-to guy for the communications flight operations. He’s very knowledgeable in the field and his work ethic is outstanding,” said Capt. Franklin Rivera, the 156th Communications Flight commander. “He’s an all-around asset, who embodies all the attributes and qualities to be an excellent professional and future leader.”



Along with his passion for his job, Mendez exhibits particular competencies that make him an asset to the PRANG and his peers.



“It’s my life’s career,” said Mendez. “Since a very young age, I wanted to study and perform every detail of this job. This career is something very versatile that is consistently diverse in the demands, so it allows me to do something different every day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2021 Date Posted: 12.24.2021 17:00 Story ID: 411889 Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRANG Spotlight - Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, 156th Communications Flight, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.