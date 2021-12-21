U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, a cyber systems operations specialist with the 156th Communications Flight, poses for a photo during his afternoon shift, Dec. 21, 2021, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Mendez was selected as the December Airman spotlight for his exemplary performance supporting the 156th Wing communication operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.24.2021 17:00 Photo ID: 6993567 VIRIN: 211222-Z-HM700-1006 Resolution: 5402x3601 Size: 9.21 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, 156th Communications Flight, December Spotlight, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.