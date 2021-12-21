U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, a cyber systems operations specialist with the 156th Communications Flight, poses for a photo during his afternoon shift, Dec. 21, 2021, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Mendez was selected as the December Airman spotlight for his exemplary performance supporting the 156th Wing communication operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6993567
|VIRIN:
|211222-Z-HM700-1006
|Resolution:
|5402x3601
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
This work, Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, 156th Communications Flight, December Spotlight, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PRANG Spotlight - Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, 156th Communications Flight
