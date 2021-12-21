Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, 156th Communications Flight, December Spotlight

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mendez, a cyber systems operations specialist with the 156th Communications Flight, poses for a photo during his afternoon shift, Dec. 21, 2021, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard. Mendez was selected as the December Airman spotlight for his exemplary performance supporting the 156th Wing communication operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

