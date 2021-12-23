NY Army Guard artillery battalion recognizes Soldiers

Photo By Mark Getman | Lt. Col. Jeffery Roth, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery,...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Lt. Col. Jeffery Roth, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, speaks during the battalion's annual St. Barbara Award Ball held on Dec. 10, 2011 in the Bronx. The battalion recognized 13 Soldiers for outstanding service in 2020 and 2021 during the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Getman) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK-Thirteen members of the New York Army National Guard sole field artillery battalion were honored for their service as artillerymen during the annual St. Barbara Award Ball held on Dec. 10, 2011 in the Bronx.



Because the annual event was canceled last year, awardees from 2020 as well as 2021 were recognized by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roth, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery.



The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara Award recognizes individuals “who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character; displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence; served the United States Army or Marine Corps Field Artillery with selflessness; and contributed to the promotion of the Field Artillery in ways that stands out in the eyes of the recipient's seniors, subordinates, and peers alike,” according to the award packet.



Saint Barbara was traditionally the patron saint of thunderstorms and fires and when cannons were invented in the 1400s, those first artillerymen accepted her as their saint.



“It was important to have the event this year to acknowledge the sacrifice and service of our service members during the past two years,” Roth said.

“During the past few years, we have faced significant challenges from natural disasters, political turmoil, pandemic, and overseas deployments. The dinner is an opportunity for us all to come together, reconnect, and to salute our service members for a job well done,” Roth added.



During 2020 and 2021, the 258th Soldiers have managed to maintain their military skill’s while also serving as part of the New York National Guard’s COVID-19 response mission, Roth said.



These missions have involved more than 6,500 Guard Soldiers and Airmen.



The battalion’s A Battery was also recognized as the best artillery battery in the Army National Guard for 2021, Roth pointed out.



Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Mateo, who was inducted into Order of Saint Barbara in 2006, said events like the annual dinner help build morale within the unit.



“I've seen many changes,” he said. “But the theme is the same, and the camaraderie, and the brother hood is still the same. It's a strong bond from the past.”



Pvt 1st Class Jose Nunez, who attended his first St. Barbara’s Ball, said being there helped him appreciate the history of the battalion.



Along with recognizing Soldiers, Roth also presented the Order of Molly Pitcher to Jessica Lewis, for her work in leading the battalion’s family readiness group.



Molly Pitcher, whose real name was Mary Ludwig Hays, was the wife of a Revolutionary War artilleryman. When her collapsed from the heat at the Battle of Monmouth in 1778, Hays stepped forward to help load her husband’s gun.