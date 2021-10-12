Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York National Guard Artillerymen recognized

    New York National Guard Artillerymen recognized

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    Lt. Col. Jeffery Roth, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, speaks during the battalion's annual St. Barbara Award Ball held on Dec. 10, 2011 in the Bronx. The battalion recognized 13 Soldiers for outstanding service in 2020 and 2021 during the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Getman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 12:57
    Photo ID: 6992204
    VIRIN: 211210-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 2623x2520
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Artillerymen recognized, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army Guard artillery battalion recognizes Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Army National Guard
    1st Battalion 258th Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT