New York National Guard Artillerymen recognized

Lt. Col. Jeffery Roth, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, speaks during the battalion's annual St. Barbara Award Ball held on Dec. 10, 2011 in the Bronx. The battalion recognized 13 Soldiers for outstanding service in 2020 and 2021 during the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Getman)

