    NEMTI Provides Subject Matter Expert Support to Steel Knight-22

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class David Kolmel | Navy and Army surgeons work in tandem performing damage control surgery on a high...... read more read more

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.06.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Kolmel 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

    SAN DIEGO -- Subject matter experts (SME) from Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI) embarked on the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in support of 1st Marine Division exercise Steel Knight-22 (SK-22).

    SK-22 is a 1st Marine Division led annual training exercise, with participation from US THIRD Fleet and US Army’s 8th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment from 18th Medical Command (MEDCOM), which enables the Navy-Marine Corps team to operate in a realistic environment to enhance naval warfighting tactics, techniques and procedures.

    NEMTI’s SMEs consisted of a surgical technician, Fleet Marine Force Corpsman, a trauma surgeon, and an assortment of hyper-realistic simulation equipment including surgical task trainers. The team partnered with the Fleet Surgical Team 9 (FST-9), embarked aboard Makin Island, to prepare and facilitate clinical scenarios.

    NEMTI is poised to support future training evolutions as they continue to pivot their mission to expand the spectrum of Role II training across platforms of Navy Medicine

    “This is not the first time NEMTI has assisted Third Fleet to enhance casualty care training,” said Cmdr. Virginia Damin, officer in charge of NEMTI. “A team embarked on the same ship in September of 2020 to assist in the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit‘s Composite Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) final exercise prior to deployment. NEMTI also assisted aboard the USS Essex in May during the same phase of preparation for the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployment.”

    NEMTI is a detachment of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) and serves as Navy Medicine's elite readiness training institute for expeditionary medical facilities, expeditionary resuscitative surgical systems, tactical combat casualty care and Marine Corps and Fleet Surgical Teams, delivering advanced trauma training, and ensuring readiness of medical personnel supporting the warfighter.

