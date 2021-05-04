New ‘Air Force Review Boards Agency’ website launched

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS)--The Department of the Air Force debuted a new website for past and present Airmen and Guardians to correct their military records, April 5.



Members, and those submitting on their behalf, can submit applications and supporting documents to four boards: The Air Force Board for Correction of Military Records, Air Force Discharge Review Board, Department of Defense Discharge Appeal Review Board and Department of Defense Physical Disability Board of Review.



"Across the Air Force, our workload kept increasing with more and more applications for records corrections, but without a corresponding increase in manpower," said Clifford Tompkins, Air Force Review Boards Agency mission support director. "We had to become more efficient and one area identified was the amount of physical time that it took to handle hard-copy mail, so the idea of having an electronic way that people can apply, made sense."



The Air Force Review Boards Agency has worked on the new website since last year to improve efficiency for record corrections. To make the portal accessible to both current and former service members, the website does not require a Common Access Card. Instead, a unique e-application number will be provided to track each case.



Despite the launch of the website, members can still submit applications via mail; however, processing times may be slower. Members can use their unique e-application number to check the status of their application, whether it was submitted online or via mail.



"In the application portal, we designed a decision tree that guides members through the process of figuring out which board they should apply to and determine their eligibility to apply based on their service and the issue they’re trying to get corrected for the records," Tompkins explained.



Additionally, the website will serve as a single source of information on seven other boards:

- Air Force Civilian Appellate Review Office

- Air Force Personnel Board

- Civilian and Military Service Review Board

- Foreign Government Employment

- Secretary of the Air Force Personnel Council

- Secretary of the Air Force Remission Board

- Security Protection Directorate



"Despite conflicting information on the web, our intent is to provide updated and unified information through this single site, describing all of our boards, their requirements, eligibility and the methods for applying to those boards,” Tompkins said.



Visit the records correction website at https://Afrba-portal.cce.af.mil.

