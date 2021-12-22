USS Ronald Reagan, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Sailors team up to provide pediatric vaccinations during the holiday season

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2021) - Sailors from the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) worked side-by-side with their counterparts from U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka (USNHY) onboard Commander, Fleet Activates Yokosuka (CFAY) to administer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines throughout the months of November and December 2022.



Throughout the past two months, several Ronald Reagan Hospital Corpsmen joined with USNHY staff to ensure vaccinations for all ages were offered in various locations on CFAY and other regional commands.



The Ronald Reagan commanding officer, Capt. Fred Goldhammer, emphasized that this ongoing partnership with the hospital helps maintain readiness for our forward-deployed units, Sailors and their families.



“Throughout 2021, our cooperative vaccination efforts with Naval Hospital Yokosuka have been essential to this entire waterfront and local community’s success in protecting our Sailors and families against COVID-19,” said Goldhammer. “Through coordination, teamwork and cohesion, Ronald Reagan is grateful to have the opportunity to help administer vaccines to the young children of Sailors stationed in Yokosuka. The sense of reassurance provided by the vaccine is truly a great present for any parent to receive this holiday season.”



This ongoing teamwork directly impacted mission readiness within U.S. 7th Fleet and will continue to improve overall health and wellness into the New Year.



Capt. Carolyn Rice, USNHY commanding officer, emphasized the importance of vaccinations for all ages and encouraged service members to consider getting the booster, especially during holiday travel.



“By reducing COVID-19 infection and transmission rates among all service members and their families, we enable the Navy to answer the nation’s call at any time, uninhibited by a global pandemic,” said Rice. “Mission readiness is not the only perk of the vaccinations, but vaccinations and now boosters help bring families and friends closer this year, more than in 2020. Travel opportunities are available thanks to the vaccine and the teamwork exhibited to administer vaccinations during the holidays was essential.”



One year ago, as the COVID-19 virus spread around the world, many Sailors and their families found it difficult or impossible to gather together over the holidays. Travel limitations and restriction of movement protocols helped slow the spread of the virus, but this also meant Sailors had to spend more time apart from their loved ones.



Now, with inoculation taking place across the U.S. Navy fleet, including the pediatric vaccine to dependents, Sailors can travel greater distances and spend more time with their family and friends.



“While it may seem like part of the daily routine for some Ronald Reagan Hospital Corpsmen, the gift they’re providing to CFAY and tenant commands is just in time for the holiday season,” said Goldhammer. “We look forward to future opportunities such as the administering of booster shots to further reinforce the protection of our local community and help put a decisive end to the devastating impacts of the global pandemic.”



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 20:29 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP