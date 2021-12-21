Caring for Each Other Boosts Holiday Resiliency

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates--It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Holiday meals, giving gifts and spending time with friends and family. The holiday season can present a challenge for deployed military personnel who are thousands of miles from home, unable to partake in the festivities.



“I think it is important for all Airmen to remain resilient because we are really one big team,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Barcelona, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing religious affairs Airman. “As individuals, we all get overwhelmed at some point in our life. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed when going through hardships.”



That’s why the chaplain office encourages the idea of everyone working together to accomplish the mission.



“We need to be watching out for our peers,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brandon Oman, a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain. “We should be able to notice if one of our peers is acting abnormally and struggling.”



Oman said some signs to look out for include isolation, decreased energy or fatigue; irritability; difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions; and persistent sad, anxious, or empty moods.



If anyone notices this sort of behavior, Oman recommends that they take the initiative and start a conversation. Even small talk can make a big difference, he said.



“When you see someone’s down, just talk to them,” Oman said. “Don’t be afraid to just bring it up. Show that you care.”

If that conversation leaves you thinking that a wingman might be facing a serious situation, let that person know that there are different agencies available if they need help. In addition to the 380th chaplains, other resources include the military family life counseling and mental health offices, to name a few.

Barcelona said supporting each other is an important part of who we are as Airmen.

“Knowing that we have teammates that we can lean on for help is important, especially in a deployed environment when we are away from family and friends,” he said.



Al Dhafra provides a wide range of services and activities to keep spirits high.



Working out more, joining fellowship groups, re dedicating himself to prayer and traveling off base to explore the Emirati culture are ways that Oman maintains his resiliency. Barcelona keeps in close contact with his friends and family.



Oman said the end goal of resiliency is being a healthy, well rounded Airman, both for our own sake, and for the sake of our Air Force team.



“Be mindful of each other this season and get together with your unit and celebrate the holidays,” he said.

