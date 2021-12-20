AUTEC to receive repairs to Pier in the Bahamas

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $28.2 design-bid-build, firm-fixed-price contract, Dec. 16, to Orion Government Services, LLC, from Houston, Texas, for repair of the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) Facility 1902 Pier at Andros Island, Bahamas.



AUTEC is a United States Navy project that offers underwater testing, in-air test facilities and support to United States, Canadian, British, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and other military and civilian organizations.



“This project will restore the existing AUTEC Small Craft Pier, Facility 1902, to remediate severe structural degradation and correct load restrictions associated with the facility’s current condition,” said Naval Undersea Warfare Center Director of Corporate Communications Jeffrey Prater. “The repair project will return the facility to full operational capability.”



The work to be performed includes repair of the primary operational pier facility. The existing superstructure will be removed, but the existing steel piles will be cutoff and incorporated in the new pier to help stabilize structural backfill.



The proposed pier is a closed-pier mole-type structure with a steel pipe pile combination wall aligned with the existing pier perimeter that will retain compacted structural fill. The compacted fill will be capped with a reinforced concrete slab-on-grade deck, which is a process that involves pouring a foundational concrete slab into a form mold that is directly set against the ground.



The proposed pier will include shore power, potable water, fire protection system, lighting, mooring hardware and a foam filled fender system, which is a system used to provide buffer and protection to ships. Pier utilities will tie-in to existing landside sources.



Temporary mooring for AUTEC vessels will be constructed to provide safe mooring for the vessels during construction. The temporary mooring facility will be constructed to minimize interruptions to AUTEC operations.



The project is expected to be completed by July 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 12.20.2021 Story ID: 411598