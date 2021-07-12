Prayer Luncheon Held on Camp Bondsteel

U.S. Army Capt. Steve Eichelberg, the Chaplain for 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation, Regional Command - East, stationed on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, provided the welcoming prayer for a prayer luncheon held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.



26 Soldiers gathered at the VIP room of the Camp Bondsteel dining facility to hear the guest speaker for the day, Abbot Ilarion, the Archimandrite of the Draganac Monastery in Kamenica. Capt. Eichelberg and Abbot Ilarion were also joined by U.S. Army Maj. Eric Stuepfert, the Chaplain for Regional Command - East.



"Having these luncheons and meeting with religious leaders from across Kosovo is important for maintaining a safe and secure environment," said Stuepfert.



Religious freedom is practiced in Kosovo, and is evident by the many religious structures across the landscape from a variety of sections of religions. Roughly 95% of Kosovo practices Islam as a primary religion, but there are places of prayer for a variety of religions, including Orthodox Serbian, which is the religion practiced by Abbot Ilarion. He also echoed the importance of religious freedom.



"...it is important to remember that God Almighty became flesh for us, and that he believed in the love of all," said Ilarion. "Christians and Christianity must always be open - we must listen to and love others."



The prayer luncheons are held monthly on Camp Bondsteel, and every Soldier from KFOR is invited to attend. Maj. Stuepfert and Staff Sgt. Dacyn Channel, the Chaplain Assistant for Regional COmmand - East, have welcomed a variety of hosts to prayer luncheons throughout KFOR 29's rotation here in Kosovo.



"Religion is an imporatant part of my life, and these luncheons have been a great opportunity to hear from religious leaders from a variety of religions from all over Kosovo," said Staff Sgt. Alejandra Caballero, human resource specialist with Regional Command - East. "



After comments, Ilarion and Maj. Stuepfert exchanged gifts, and the group had lunch together. Soldiers asked a few questions of Ilarion, but most simply said thank you.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 12.18.2021 09:54 Story ID: 411508 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prayer Luncheon Held on Camp Bondsteel, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.