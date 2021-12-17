Joint Services Support hosts Holiday Magic for Washington National Guard families

Photo By Peter Chang | With the holidays just around the corner, Joint Services Support Washington had their...... read more read more Photo By Peter Chang | With the holidays just around the corner, Joint Services Support Washington had their annual Holiday Magic, on December 9, 2021, at Camp Murray, WA. All of this was made possible with community partners and volunteers gathering together in order to take care of our Guard Community during this time of year. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang) see less | View Image Page

The Washington National Guard’s Joint Services Support has alleviating some holiday stress for service members in need during the holiday season.



“This year, just like last, so many were affected by COVID, so just making sure we were able to help out those in need was important,” said Carl Steele, director of the Joint Services Support. “It is just good to be able to help out with our soldiers and airmen.”



The Joint Services Support held its Holiday Magic event on Camp Murray Dec. 10. The drive up event provided holiday gifts for more than 300 families and 570 children. Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, and a slew of volunteers would take special requests from the families and would bring gifts to the vehicles. Steele believes this event is critical to supporting our Guard families in need, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the donations from their amazing community partners.



“We received donations from the Association of the U.S. Army, the National Guard Association of Washington, the American Legion, Elks, Heartbeat for Warriors and Pierce Military Business Alliance,” said Steele. “Without them we would not be able to support as many families as we do.”



Guard members who took part not only received gifts, but a meal with all the fixings and snacks for Santa Clause, along with stocking stuffers.



“We try to provide holiday cheer for those that need a little help this time of the year. It is so critical that we support our Guard families, because they are here to support our state in times of need,” said Deb. Discolo, lead Military and Family Readiness Specialist with the Joint Services Support. “The least we can do is put these events on for them.”