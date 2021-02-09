Semicolon Symbolism: How one small mark represents an abundance of courage

During Suicide Prevention Month, a common sight at events and in products related to suicide prevention and awareness is the semicolon. This small punctuation mark—in grammatical terms—represents a place where a sentence could end, but continues on.

This meaning has been transferred to suicide awareness and prevention as a symbol for battling through suicidal thoughts or behavior. In the realm of this movement, a semicolon represents a moment when a life could have ended, but the choice was made to keep going.

In fact, many people have chosen in recent years to get semicolon tattoos as a visual representation of their own personal struggles, or their support for suicide prevention and awareness. The tattoos often serve as a way to broach a topic that has not historically been openly discussed.

Today, there are a number of organizations that use the symbolism of the semicolon in their advocacy work. Most prominently, Project Semicolon, which was founded in 2013; and the IGY6; Foundation, an organization for combat veterans that gets its name from a military term meaning "I got your 6" or "I got your back," have used the semicolon to open discussions around suicide prevention and awareness.

The semicolon represents hope for those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide as a way to encourage them to keep going. It is a simple, visual reminder that we are the authors of our lives and have the opportunity to continue our stories, even in our darkest moments.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility offers a number of organizations and resources for employees struggling with suicidal thoughts or behaviors, or those who have been impacted by suicide.

The Command Counseling Program has full-time mental health counselors available to provide confidential, solution-focused therapy sessions. Appointments can be scheduled at 360-340-2745 or brem.psns.ccp.fct@navy.mil.

The Department of Navy Civilian Employee Assistance Program provides a wide range of services, including our local DONCEAP counselor, a professionally staffed call center (844-366-2327) and 24/7 resources on the DONCEAP website at magellanascend.com. The ALIVE Employee Resource Group is a mind and body wellness group united in creating a comfortable environment to network, find resources, motivate and inspire employees. They can be reached at psnsimf.alive1.fct@navy.mil

