CLR-3 Marines activate in support of Operation KULEANA

Photo By Sgt. Hailey Clay | U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, board a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2021. Marines with CLR-3 are providing support services such as field expedient showers and laundry facilities to the residents of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affected by the ongoing water issue. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

MARINE CORPS BASE Hawaii – Japan-based U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, continue to execute response efforts in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing residents who have been affected by the water issue. The Marines departed Kadena Air Base and arrived on Oahu, Dec. 7.



As the headquarters overseeing Marine Corps response efforts under the name Operation KULEANA, CLR-3 joined Oahu-based Combat Logistics Battalion 3, CLR-3, 3rd MLG, who has been supporting response efforts from JBPHH’s Halsey Terrace housing area since Dec. 3. CLB-3 has been providing showers and laundry services at Halsey Terrace and Hickam. They have also been providing and distributing potable drinking water to affected residents at six different locations on island.



The Japan-based CLR-3 Marines, which includes a forward command element and a detachment of utilities Marines from CLR-3’s Energy Company, are conducting command and control of Operation KULEANA and aiding the joint response.



Led by Col. Christopher Haar, commanding officer of CLR-3, the team arrived via Marine Corps C-130 aircraft from Okinawa, Japan on Dec. 7. The Forward Command Element immediately integrated into the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center and began assisting support cells and joint force representatives in facilitating response efforts to those in the affected communities.



CLR-3 Marines are also assisting the CLB-3 mission in support of JBPHH. CLR-3’s task-organized force includes Marines and equipment to augment CLB-3’s expeditionary field shower units and laundry facilities. CLR-3 Marines are also conducting neighborhood and structure safety watch.









“Being a Marine means being ready. In III MEF especially, we train to be ready to ‘fight now.’ Our team demonstrated this ability, rapidly assembling the Crisis Action Team, conducting planning and preparation for movement, and arriving here within 48 hours from receipt of mission. We are now hard at work trying to serve the folks here at JBPHH during this challenging time,” said Haar.



For more information and guidance regarding the ongoing water issue at JBPHH, please visit: https://www.navy.mil/jointbasewater



3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



