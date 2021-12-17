U.S. Navy Celebrates Commissioning of USS Kansas City (LCS 22)

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand | 211217-N-ZS023-1120 (Dec 17, 2021) NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO Tracy Davidson, the ship...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand | 211217-N-ZS023-1120 (Dec 17, 2021) NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO Tracy Davidson, the ship sponsor of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22) delivers the order to man the ship and bring her to life during a commissioning commemoration ceremony on the flight deck. The Navy commissioned LCS 22, the second ship in naval history to be named Kansas City, via naval message due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Kansas City is homeported at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec 17, 2021) – The Navy celebrated the commissioning of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22), Friday, Dec. 17, at Naval Base San Diego.



Kansas City was administratively commissioned on June 20, 2020, but due to restrictions on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, no traditional commissioning ceremony was held.



“It is important that we are taking the time now to fully celebrate this final milestone for Kansas City and to properly welcome her to sunny San Diego,” said Meredith Berger, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy and as the event’s keynote speaker.



In addition to Berger, Vice Adm. Ross Myers, Commander, Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Fleet and a Kansas City native, was among those who spoke at the ceremony. Fifth District U.S. Representative (MO) Emanuel Cleaver II and Mayor of Kansas City Quinton Lucas were able to speak virtually at the ceremony.



Myers spoke of Kansas City’s accomplishments and milestones, as well as the contributions of the crew thus far.



“The dedication professionalism, and sacrifice you display have fueled the ship’s success already,” Meyers said. “The pandemic did not stop the crew from making an immediate and positive impact.”



Since its administrative commissioning, USS Kansas City has been an active littoral combat ship in the U.S. Navy, including successful completion of certifications and participation in exercise Resolute Hunter in November 2021.



Kansas City is the 11th of the Independence-variant to join the fleet and second ship to be named for Kansas City. The name Kansas City was assigned to a heavy cruiser during World War II. However, construction was canceled after one month due to the end of the war. The name Kansas City was also assigned to the Wichita-class replenishment oiler AOR-3 in 1967. This ship saw service in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm and was decommissioned in 1994.



Kansas City was christened in a traditional ceremony at Austal shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, on Sept. 22, 2018.



“I couldn’t be prouder to be the sponsor of USS Kansas City and I am thrilled to finally be here,” said Tracey Davidson, the ship sponsor.



USS Kansas City is 377 feet long, has a 103-foot beam and can operate at speeds in excess of 40 knots. She has a crew of approximately 70 personnel.



“Thank you so much to everyone who supported us, the persistence to honor the ship in this commemoration was unyielding’” said Capt. Christopher Brusca, the commanding officer of USS Kansas City.



To ensure the health and safety of the crew and all those in attendance during the ceremony on Friday, attendance was limited and no public or media tours were held. Masks were required in all indoor spaces and encouraged in outdoor spaces.



The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



For more about LCSRON1, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ and www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LCSSO.