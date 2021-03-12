Trees for Troops: Community members get free holiday trees

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Rows of Christmas trees sit for service members and their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Rows of Christmas trees sit for service members and their Families to select from at the annual Trees for Troops event Dec. 3, 2021, at the Mountain Post Sports Complex. (Photo by Eric E. Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Service members and their Families braved the chilly weather to pick out a Christmas tree during the annual Trees for Troops event Dec. 3, 2021, at the Mountain Post Sports Complex.



The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) sponsored the event, and the Colorado Christmas Spirit Foundation (CSF) donated 363 trees and FedEx delivered them to Fort Carson.



All that was required to get a free tree was a Department of Defense ID card.



“This allows people who can’t get a tree to get it from us at no cost, and it’s something we want to do for our troops,” said Devon Foster, a recreation assistant with intramural sports.



The program provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to service members and their Family members throughout the United States, according to the CSF website, www.christmasspiritfoundation.org. FEDEx partnered with the CSF to deliver the trees to more than 70 military installations in the U.S.



Service members appreciated the opportunity to get one of the trees.



“It’s important because it provides families with trees who might not be able to afford them, and it’s also great for esprit de corps,” said 1st Lt. Davis Pilloni with 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.



The donated trees were picked up from 55 different locations, which included tree farms and tree retail outlets, according to the foundation’s website.



Even on a cold night with the temperature below freezing, Soldiers didn’t hesitate to take advantage of the holiday season generosity.



“We appreciate this and what it offers us,” said a Soldier with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). The Mountaineer does not identify Special Forces personnel to protect the safety of them and their Families. “It’s a real Christmas tree as opposed to a fake one. It’s good for the community, and I think everybody loves it.”